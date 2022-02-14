Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Just over 1,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 14 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,633,648 +1,312 Hospitalizations 110,643 +99 ICU admissions 13,030 +22 Deaths* 35,005 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 5,700.

The department reported 1,202 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,198,199 which is 61.58% of the state’s population. And 2,690 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 2,199 9.3% 20.9% In ICU 436 10.91% 26.02% On ventilator 326 6.63% 68.95%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding , as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week .

