ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Just over 1,300 cases reported

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1vlM_0eE573bB00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 14 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,633,648 +1,312
Hospitalizations 110,643 +99
ICU admissions 13,030 +22
Deaths* 35,005 N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 5,700.

Murder trial of ousted Mount Carmel doctor to begin

The department reported 1,202 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,198,199 which is 61.58% of the state’s population. And 2,690 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 2,199 9.3% 20.9%
In ICU 436 10.91% 26.02%
On ventilator 326 6.63% 68.95%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding , as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio seeing fewer Air Quality Alert days, MORPC says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in more than 40 years, there were no Air Quality Alert days issued for central Ohio.   MORPC issues daily air quality forecasts and notifies the public when ozone and particle pollution levels are forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups of people through Air Quality Alerts. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mask order could end in ‘weeks,’ mayor says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Mask orders in Columbus and some Franklin County suburbs may be closer to ending. The office of Mayor Andrew Ginther said Wednesday that city leaders from Columbus, Bexley, Whitehall, and Worthington met with Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner, and Joe Mazzola, Franklin County health commissioner, for an update […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

As schools change mask requirements, doctors urge caution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some school districts across central Ohio are making changes to their masks policies as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers decline from the omicron surge. But is relaxing masking a good idea? Doctors said masking should still be taking place, saying they’re looking at what the CDC and local health departments are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio health providers set to pay $3 million for improper surgery claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three central Ohio health providers will pay a settlement totaling $3 million after one doctor submitted improper claims for surgeries that either weren’t performed or took less time than was billed. The three health providers — Mount Carmel Health System, Orthopedic & Neurological Consultants (OrthroNeuro), and the New Albany Surgery Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#N A#Icu
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio teachers delay retirement amid pension changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As retired teachers in Ohio grapple with no cost-of-living increases to their state pensions, active teachers are delaying their retirement. With 30 1/2 years of service, Angela Christy said she planned to retire from her education career this year. Retirement plans for the school psychologist in Westerville, however, were uprooted after […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Inflation hitting home for Columbus shoppers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Inflation means the cost of everything is going up – food, electric bills, gasoline, and more. A new report shows that inflation is now at a 40-year high, something the Biden administration said it is working to address. However, while the White House works on a solution, the price of everything […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC4 Columbus

Group looking to expand broadband internet to Ohio’s rural communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 300,000 households – approximately one million people — in Ohio lack access to high-speed internet. Now communities across the state are coming together to solve that problem. The group, Broadband Access Ohio, is made up of more than 20 members from municipalities, townships, and other public entities, all seeking […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus unveils new measures to fight gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is taking its fight against gun violence to the federal level. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday that the city will request to join a Department of Justice-led strike force against violent crime. Ginther hopes the request is approved quickly. “This issue is plaguing our city to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus bakery recalls crackers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based bakery is recalling packages of crackers because of an undeclared soy allergen. Stan Evans Bakery announced it is voluntarily recalling its Whole Wheat, Flax Seed, and Rye with Caraway Seed crackers sold in 10-ounce plastic bags between December 2021 and Feb. 16. The crackers were sold at The Hills […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Least educated counties in Ohio

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy