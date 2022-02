If you’ve been following The Verge’s coverage of the Spotify / Joe Rogan / Neil Young / Joni Mitchell stories, you may have decided to change from Spotify to another music service — or maybe you want to move from one service to another for another reason. At any rate, you will find that most of the services do not offer a built-in way to move your playlists — the ones that you’ve spent months or years building up — to a different music app. (It’s worthwhile to check, however, just in case — for example, Deezer has partnered with Tune My Music so that it can offer playlist transfers).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO