BOSTON (CBS) — As case numbers and hospitalizations continue to decline in the northeast, Boston appears to be days away from lifting the COVID proof of vaccination mandate. “If the numbers continue along the trends that we’re seeing, we could see this policy lifted even in the next few days or so,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Tuesday. “So we’ll cross that bridge if we come to it, but I’m urging everyone to continue the progress, continue following protections, and making sure that we are encouraging all of our family and friends to get vaccinated because we are seeing very,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO