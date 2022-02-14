ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Germany's Friedrich leads at two-man bobsled midpoint

By Dan Levinsohn
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Francesco Friedrich first and Johannes Lochner second...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Friedrich
Person
Johannes Lochner
westerniowatoday.com

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin misses medal in fourth Beijing event

(BEIJING) — U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday came up empty handed in her fourth competition, placing 18th in the downhill skiing event, after wiping out in her first two races and finishing ninth in the super-G event. Shiffrin was expected to be a downhill contender, although the event...
SPORTS
uticaphoenix.net

Winter Olympics 2022: U.S. ice dancers aim for a medal, as do bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, plus more updates from Beijing

Team USA has medals on the line in a number of events. In ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates enter the free dance in third and fourth place, respectively. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 silver medalists, have the lead, followed by reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midpoint#Bobsled
WILX-TV

Germany Dominating Olympic Bobsled

BEIJING (AP) - There’s never been an instance of one nation sweeping the medals in an Olympic bobsled event. Germany has a chance to change that. The world’s sliding superpower grabbed three of the top four spots at the midpoint of the two-man competition at the Beijing Olympics.
SPORTS
UPI News

France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Clement Noel of France has won gold in the men's slalom in Beijing on Wednesday, skiing a blistering second run to take the top spot on the Olympic podium. Noel secured his first Olympic medal with a time of 1 minute 44.09 seconds, which was more than half a second faster than Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won the silver with a time 1 minute 44.7 seconds.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
mainepublic.org

Former UMaine sprinter competing in 2-man bobsled race in Beijing

Bethel native Frankie Del Duca is in Beijing, China, competing in the two-man and four-man bobsled races for Team USA at the Olympics. For the 30-year-old, being an Olympian is the culmination of a lifetime of hard work and a dream come true. After medaling at all 16 North American...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy