ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CPW locates and collars gray wolf pup in North Park

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCPW locates and collars gray wolf pup in North Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife placed a GPS collar on a female wolf pup in North Park, Colorado, on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The collared pup will be identified as 2202. The first two numbers (22) indicate the year the animal was captured....

pagosasprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor And Here’s Why

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is meant to protect animals from using extra energy during the winter months – a time when they already have a limited supply – due human disturbances. “Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause...
burlington-record.com

Gray wolf attacks keep north Colorado town on edge: “We’re their grocery store.”

WALDEN — The wolf pack stalks east of this Colorado ranching town, between Colorado 125 and the hogbacks tracing the western edge of the Medicine Bow Mountains. They attacked a pair of cows on Don and Kim Gittleson’s ranch sometime on the night of Jan. 17. One of the black Angus, bred specifically for life at high altitudes, would recover but the other had to be put down later that day. Not by lethal injection, Don Gittleson told The Denver Post. Better, quicker to shoot her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Wyoming State
The Daily Sun

In the Tibetan mountains, a wildlife photographer tracks a special kind of cat

Beautiful if surprisingly gabby, the nature documentary “The Velvet Queen” chronicles the renowned wildlife photographer Vincent Munier and his pal, writer Sylvain Tesson, as they track the cagey, evasive snow leopard along the crags and valleys of the high Tibetan plateau. There are other living things along their trek, including birds, humans and bears. Living or dead, wondrous sights dominate their field of vision, and the film’s. Silence and waiting are the names of this game.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collar#North Park#Gray Wolves#Gray Wolf#Cpw Terrestrial Section
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana

Mountain lions are big and fearsome animals, and sometimes we might need to be reminded of that lest we start to think of them as big cuddly Norwegian Forest Cats. This amazing footage captured somewhere in Montana (the uploader isn't specific) shows a mountain lion enjoying a nighttime meal of roadside deer. Eventually, perhaps because the cat didn't want to eat in a spotlight, the mountain lion picks up the deer corpse and walks it to the other side of the road.
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

Interior faces politics of gray wolf protections

All kinds of clocks are now ticking for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the gray wolf. Some may be time bombs. With a federal judge’s decision yesterday restoring Endangered Species Act protections for much of the wolf’s population, Haaland and the Biden administration have 60 days to decide whether to appeal (E&E News PM, Feb. 10).
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

Chasing 29: Hunting Every North American Big-Game Animal with a Barebow

This story originally ran in the 2021 No. 4 Issue of Outdoor Life. Find out how to read more stories from that issue here. You might call Dennis Dunn a romantic pragmatist. His romantic side fuels a lifelong love of pursuing wild animals with only a stick and a string. It has motivated his unreasonable quest to harvest all 29 species of big-game mammals in North America. His practical side, though, reckoned that, at 79 years old at the time, he likely didn’t have enough years left to successfully draw a limited bison tag in one of the five states that offer them. So two years ago, Dunn cut the line of unsuccessful applicants and bought at auction what is called the Arizona governor’s bison license, which goes to the highest bidder and gives the holder 365 days to hunt.
ANIMALS
ABC4

California judge takes action to restore gray wolf population

OAKLAND, Calif. (ABC4) – As of Feb. 10, a federal court has begun taking steps to restore gray wolf protections in western states.  A judge in Oakland, Calif., has officially restored the Endangered Species Act after the Trump administration terminated the protections in 2020.  The decision mandates the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to resume […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Family dog rescued from mountain cliff

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A family dog is back home and safe after rescuers brought her back from the side of a mountain. Goldie, a Labrador mix, ran off two days ago while out chasing wild animals, and wound up lost, KNXV reported. A local search and rescue group received...
ANIMALS
visitokc.com

OKC ZOO’S ANIMAL FAMILY GROWS WITH ARRIVAL OF OCELOT

Male ocelot born at the OKC Zoo is welcome addition as part of Ocelot Species Survival Plan®. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is excited to announce the arrival of Raif, an 8-year-old male ocelot to its Cat Forest family. This is a homecoming for Raif who was born at the OKC Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat in 2013 then moved to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Cleveland, Ohio in 2015 as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Ocelot Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The ocelot SSP program recently recommended that Raif relocate to the OKC Zoo to be paired with its female ocelot, Arieta. Arieta, 8, arrived at the Zoo in 2021 from the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Star-Tribune

Feds launch review of western gray wolf protections

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has initiated its 12-month status review of the western gray wolf, the agency said in a letter sent Monday to interested parties. Last summer, ahead of controversial wolf hunts planned in Montana and Idaho, conservation groups filed two petitions with the Fish and Wildlife Service calling for emergency relisting of the species. The agency announced in September that the petitioners’ concerns about the threat of hunting were credible enough for it to initiate a full status review.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy