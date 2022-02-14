CPW locates and collars gray wolf pup in North Park

Male ocelot born at the OKC Zoo is welcome addition as part of Ocelot Species Survival Plan®. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is excited to announce the arrival of Raif, an 8-year-old male ocelot to its Cat Forest family. This is a homecoming for Raif who was born at the OKC Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat in 2013 then moved to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Cleveland, Ohio in 2015 as part of a breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Ocelot Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The ocelot SSP program recently recommended that Raif relocate to the OKC Zoo to be paired with its female ocelot, Arieta. Arieta, 8, arrived at the Zoo in 2021 from the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
Comments / 0