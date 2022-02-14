Rockets at Jazz: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

The Houston Rockets will kick off a three-game Western Conference road trip on Monday in Utah, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you need to make the best bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

The Rockets-Jazz game tips at 8 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

At first glance, it appears to be a mismatch featuring the fourth-place team in the Western Conference, which has won five straight games, and the last-place Rockets, who have lost their last four. But Houston did win at Salt Lake City last month, which could raise hopes, and the Rockets will enter Monday’s rematch rested after three consecutive off days.

More importantly, the Rockets will also have roster reinforcements. Veteran guard Eric Gordon (plantar fasciitis) is expected to rejoin the lineup after missing the last three games, and that should provide useful shooting and defense. Houston also expects to have newcomers Dennis Schroder and Bruno Fernando, each acquired from Boston via a deadline trade, available. Schroder is likely to earn rotation minutes.

Rockets at Jazz notable injuries

Houston’s injury report lists rookie forward Usman Garuba as out with a left wrist injury, which could keep him out for up to eight weeks. Two-way players Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen remain in the G League, largely due to the majority of the Rockets’ roster being healthy. Eric Gordon (left heel soreness) is probable after missing the last three games.

For the Jazz, Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) is questionable, though he is not listed as a projected starter in Utah’s game notes and has not played since Jan. 23. Rudy Gay remains out with right knee soreness, while Eric Paschall is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Rockets-Jazz game lines (Feb. 14)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Jazz -14.5

Money line: Rockets +800 / Jazz -1600

Over-under: 231.5

Advice and prediction

The Jazz (35-21) aren’t likely to take the rebuilding Rockets (15-40) lightly after losing to them less than a month ago in the same building. But Porter is in a groove, having set season-highs in scoring (27 and then 30 points) in each of Houston’s last two games. We’ll take the Jazz to win and cover, but for Porter to go over on his 14.5 scoring prop.

Prediction: Jazz 122, Rockets 107; Porter scores 18 points

