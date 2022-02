Clinton Responds To Report Alleging Attempted Infiltration Of Trump Towers, White House. (Washington, DC) — Hillary Clinton is blasting reports that her 2016 presidential campaign paid operatives to try and “infiltrate” Trump Tower servers and servers in the White House. Clinton tweeted that former President Trump and Fox News are “desperately spinning up a fake scandal” to distract from Trump’s real scandals. She added, the more Trump’s “misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.” The reports are rooted in Special Counsel John Durham’s ongoing investigation of the origins of the Russia investigation.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 52 MINUTES AGO