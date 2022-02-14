ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Madden celebration of life held at Oakland Coliseum tonight

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public memorial will be held Monday...

www.ktvu.com

oaklandside.org

Oakland says goodbye to Raiders legend John Madden

On Monday afternoon, a couple hours before the start of a public memorial at the Oakland Coliseum to celebrate the life of John Madden, Madden’s grandson Jesse flashed back to his final high school football game last year as quarterback of the Bishop O’Dowd Dragons. The matchup was a few blocks away from O’Dowd, at Castlemont High School in East Oakland, and his grandfather didn’t want to miss it.
NFL
The Spun

John Madden’s Widow Has A Suggestion For The NFL

John Madden’s public memorial was held on Monday. The late National Football League head coach and commentator passed away at the end of December. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is arguably the most-influential person in the history of the sport. Madden’s wife, Virginia, spoke at his public memorial...
NFL
Athens Messenger

The NFL referee who incurred the wrath of John Madden

Sitting in the NBC broadcast booth at Three Rivers Stadium, game announcer Curt Gowdy had already made the call; although, it was not his call that would count. Down on the Three Rivers Stadium field — where the Dec. 23, 1972 NFL divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders was being played — the players, coaches, 50,327 fans in attendance and a viewing audience of millions watched as the huddled officiating crew decided whether the last play was a touchdown.
NFL
TMZ.com

Andy Reid Says Goodbye To John Madden With Emotional Speech At Memorial

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said goodbye to John Madden one last time on Monday night ... with an emotional speech at the NFL legend's memorial in Oakland. Reid was one of many guest speakers who delivered final words at the Madden celebration of life event at RingCentral Coliseum ... and his speech was heartfelt.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

John Madden, Stan Bunger and a bond built over 5,000 conversations

More than two decades ago, Stan Bunger, a meticulous broadcaster attuned and comfortable with the rigid rhythms of news radio, was in an unusual spot: He felt unprepared to speak with an upcoming guest. So the KCBS anchor pressed his intercom and sought guidance at the end of a commercial...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Memorial Service Being Held For Legendary Football Coach John Madden

A public memorial for the hall of fame Raiders coach and monumental broadcaster takes place tonight at 5:30 at the Ring Central Coliseum in Oakland. Madden died in December at age 85. He grew up in Daly City, playing college football at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
NFL
KTVU FOX 2

In Pleasanton, John Madden was 'a regular guy' for much of his life

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Pleasanton is home to nearly 80,000, and for 54 years, it was where one of the NFL's biggest stars resided. "You hear about celebrities getting hassled where ever they go. John [Madden] didn’t get hassled in Pleasanton. If someone came up to talk to him, you were like his best friend even if he just met you," said Dennis Miller, the former Tri-Valley Herald sports editor for 26 years.
NFL
PleasantonWeekly

Memorial celebrates life of Pleasanton's John Madden, NFL legend

'He's inside all of us and he will be for the rest of our lives'. Friends, family and Raiders fans celebrated the life of John Madden, former Emmy-winning broadcaster and Super Bowl-winning coach, Monday evening at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. Madden died unexpectedly on Dec. 28 at 85 years old....
NFL
foxla.com

'One last hurrah:' The nation says goodbye to NFL great John Madden in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - The memorial for former Oakland Raiders head coach and broadcasting legend John Madden was a homecoming that brought stars from the NFL, sports broadcasting, Raiders fans and friends together at the Oakland Ring Central Coliseum. The tribute was called One More Monday night in Oakland: a celebration...
NFL
KTVU FOX 2

Memorial service held for former Oakland Raiders coach, NFL great John Madden

OAKLAND, Calif. - A public memorial service was held Monday evening for John Madden, the legendary former Oakland Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster. The service, "One More Monday Night In Oakland," was held at 5:30 p.m. at the RingCentral Coliseum. The event was organized by Madden's family and attracted many...
NFL
The Spun

