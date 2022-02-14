John Madden celebration of life held at Oakland Coliseum tonight

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Pleasanton is home to nearly 80,000, and for 54 years, it was where one of the NFL's biggest stars resided. "You hear about celebrities getting hassled where ever they go. John [Madden] didn’t get hassled in Pleasanton. If someone came up to talk to him, you were like his best friend even if he just met you," said Dennis Miller, the former Tri-Valley Herald sports editor for 26 years.

