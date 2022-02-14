John Madden celebration of life held at Oakland Coliseum tonight

Sitting in the NBC broadcast booth at Three Rivers Stadium, game announcer Curt Gowdy had already made the call; although, it was not his call that would count. Down on the Three Rivers Stadium field — where the Dec. 23, 1972 NFL divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders was being played — the players, coaches, 50,327 fans in attendance and a viewing audience of millions watched as the huddled officiating crew decided whether the last play was a touchdown.
