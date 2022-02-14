ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Monday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala and Quinndary Weatherspoon have all been ruled out for the game.

The Warriors come into the game after beating the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Saturday night.

They had been on a nine-game wining streak, before losing two games in a row to the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.

The win over the Lakers snapped their two-game losing streak, and they are currently 8-2 in their last ten games.

At 42-15 on the season, they are the second seed in the Western Conference, and trail the Phoenix Suns by 4.5 games for the top spot.

