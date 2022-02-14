ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Abstract Pioneer Carmen Herrera Has Died in Manhattan at Age 106

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 2 days ago

Carmen Herrera, the stunningly succinct, Cuban-American abstract painter whose work was finally recognized at the tail end of her long and productive life, passed away in Manhattan over the weekend at the age of 106. Like so many other women artists whose work spanned decades, Herrera's output was overlooked for much...

observer.com

artreview.com

Carmen Herrera, whose geometric art won plaudits late in life, 1915–2022

Cuban-born American artist sold her first painting aged 89. Carmen Herrera, whose paintings and sculpture fused elements of hard edge, op art and neo-concretism, has died. Typically her work consists of two geometric blocks of flat-painted colour – rectangles, triangles, trapezoids, parallelograms – rubbing up against each other. Sometimes they fit neatly next each other, Tetris-like; in other works there’s a tension to the two forms as if they might be in battle with one another.
artforum.com

Carmen Herrera (1915–2022)

Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, who painted in obscurity for decades before seeing her vibrant hard-edge abstractions achieve global acclaim when she was eighty-nine, died February 12 at her home in New York at the age of 106. News of her death was confirmed by artist Tony Bechara, her close friend and legal representative. Coming of professional age alongside Abstract Expressionists Barnett Newman and Ad Reinhardt, whom she counted as friends, Herrera found herself pushed to the sidelines owing to her status as a Latin American woman and to her work’s being out of step with the then-fashionable work of her aforementioned compatriots. She continued to make art uninhibitedly and consistently until Bechara, a neighbor and then the chair of New York’s Museo del Barrio, introduced her to a prominent gallerist. Within a few brief years Herrera was elevated from oblivion to being lauded in the New York Times as “a key player in any history of postwar art,” her works of decades ago fetching over a million dollars at auction.
Carmen Herrera
