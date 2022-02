At this point, it’s obvious that the next generation of BMW M5 will have some sort of electrification. Surveying the landscape shows that all performance automakers are switching to electrification, some faster than others. When the plug-in hybrid BMW XM Concept was revealed, it was heavily rumored that the next-gen BMW M5 was going to at least be a hybrid. Now, those rumors have been confirmed, as new spy photos show off the upcoming M5 and it’s a hybrid. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO