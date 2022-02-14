ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Jozy Altidore joins New England after 7 years in Toronto

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Revolution Officially Announce Signing Of Jozy Altidore

BOSTON (CBS) — What had been reported for weeks was made official on Monday, as the New England Revolution announced the signing of Jozy Altidore. The Revs signed Altidore through the 2024 season, with his official introduction set to take place on Tuesday. “I am excited to begin this next chapter with the Revolution and look forward to competing for trophies in New England,” Altidore said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena and look forward to getting to work with my teammates immediately.” The 2017 MLS Cup MVP was bought out by Toronto, where he had played for...
MLS
985thesportshub.com

Revolution sign veteran forward Jozy Altidore

A busy offseason continued for New England Revolution on Monday, as the team finally confirmed that they have indeed added veteran forward Jozy Altidore on a three-year contract following Altidore’s departure from Toronto FC. Altidore’s move to the Revs comes after TFC used its guaranteed contract buyout on the...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jozy Altidore
thebentmusket.com

Jozy Altidore doesn’t plan on reaching out to Taylor Twellman

Jozy Altidore and Taylor Twellman’s relationship is well documented and New England Revolution fans shouldn’t expect things to change now that the striker joined the club. Altidore met with the media on Tuesday for the first time as a Revolution player and was asked by WPRO’s Tom Quinlan about his relationship with the club legend.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Revolution#After 7#Ap#Major League Soccer
theScore

Altidore joins Revolution after TFC buyout

The New England Revolution announced the arrival of Jozy Altidore on Monday, signing the American forward to a contract through 2024. Altidore completed the move as a free agent after Toronto FC announced Monday that they bought out the 32-year-old, exercising their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract. "I...
MLS
Houston Chronicle

A younger, new-look USWNT will take center stage at the SheBelieves Cup

CARSON, Calif. - For the World Cup, the Olympics and even lesser tournaments such as the SheBelieves Cup, which kicks off here Thursday, the U.S. women's national team has always rolled out an attack glittering with star power. Except when injuries interrupted, fans of the four-time world champions could always...
CARSON, CA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Rahm voted European tour's player of the year for 2nd time

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Jon Rahm was voted as the European tour’s player of the year for the second time in three seasons on Wednesday. The top-ranked Spaniard won the 2021 award after a year in which he captured his first major — the U.S. Open — and spent 27 weeks at No. 1.
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Bundesliga likely to have full stadiums again from March 20

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is scrapping most coronavirus restrictions and could have full stadiums at soccer games again in March – two years after the Bundesliga last operated at full capacity. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday after a meeting with the country’s 16 state governors that they had...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Atlético Madrid stunned by last-place Levante at home

MADRID (AP) — Playing at home and against the worst team in the Spanish league, Atlético Madrid had the perfect chance to gain some momentum and return to the top four. The defending champion couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, though, losing 1-0 Wednesday to a Levante team that came into the match with only one league win the entire season.
UEFA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Oh, no: A short track shutout for US at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Oh no, it was a short track shutout for the Americans at the Beijing Olympics. A program that has struggled to recapture the buzz and success it had when Apolo Anton Ohno was the star attraction failed to win a medal for the first time since 1998.
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Spain to return to full attendance at sports venues

MADRID (AP) — Spanish health authorities have decided to allow soccer stadiums and other sports venues to return to full capacity, Health Minister Carolina Darias said Wednesday. The restrictions limiting fan attendance will be fully lifted on March 4 as the most recent wave of the pandemic driven by...
SOCCER
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Coman rescues 1-1 draw for Bayern Munich at Salzburg in CL

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Kingsley Coman scored late to salvage a 1-1 draw for Bayern Munich at Salzburg on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 meeting. Coman, who scored Bayern’s winner in the 2020 final, equalized in the last minute to prevent the...
UEFA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O'Connell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O'Connell on Wednesday, completing a sharp offseason shift in direction by turning over the team to the 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Three days after the Rams beat Cincinnati for...
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Firmino, Salah give Liverpool 2-0 win at Inter Milan in CL

MILAN (AP) — When a breakthrough is proving elusive, Liverpool can still prosper from a set piece. After 75 minutes of caution — even tedium — in the Champions League at Inter Milan, Andy Robertson swung in a corner that was met at the near post by Roberto Firmino glancing in a header, with his back to goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NBA to honor 75th anniversary team during All-Star halftime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Some of the players who gave the NBA its global bounce will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th anniversary team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday's All-Star Game. Members of the diamond anniversary team will be inside Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy