Indiana reports 900 more positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 900 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 21,335 confirmed deaths and 1,668,404 positive cases since the pandemic began. The new totals add 37 more deaths and 4,051 more new cases from what IDOH announced Friday.

An additional 851 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,683 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 82 since Sunday. IDOH also said 19.8% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 17.7% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 77.6% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 18.67 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 5.06 million individuals with a 31.7% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Feb. 7 is 27.2%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 10.8%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 15.8%.

A total of 9,110,964 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,747,806 first doses and 3,668,778 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,694,380 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

