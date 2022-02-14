Chevy Chase doesn’t ‘give a crap’ if former colleagues think he’s a jerk

Comedian Chevy Chase infamously had feuds with "Community" creator Dan Harmon and "Saturday Night Live" castmate Bill Murray.

Chevy Chase has no regrets.

The 78-year-old comedian finally addressed claims that he was very difficult to work with on the sets of “Saturday Night Live” and the TV series “Community.”

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Chase explained how it didn’t bother him when he heard that his former co-stars had bad experiences working with him.

“I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!” he laughed.

“I am who I am. And I like where — who I am. I don’t care,” he continued. “And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

The “Caddyshack” actor played rich, bigoted dude Pierce Hawthorne on the NBC sitcom “Community” for four seasons. He left in 2012 after he got into a serious confrontation with creator Dan Harmon. However, Chase made a cameo appearance in the first episode of Season 5.

Chase reportedly got heated with the showrunner, reportedly using the N-word while objecting to his character’s direction. He didn’t use the expletive to talk about black cast members Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown; however, the feud angered the cast.

Glover, 38, opened up about the fight in 2018 and expressed his feelings about the situation. “I just saw Chevy as fighting time — a true artist has to be OK with his reign being over. I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere — he’s almost too human.” he told The New Yorker at the time.

Harmon was also interviewed for the profile and claimed that Chase would often interrupt scenes and make racist “cracks” between scenes. Harmon said that one statement the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” star allegedly made was, “People think you’re funnier because you’re black.”

The “Rick & Morty” co-creator explained how “This Is America” singer Glover wouldn’t let Chase’s words affect him. “Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off,” Harmon said. “I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it.’”

Chase responded to the interview and said he was “saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light.”

Chase also had notable feuds with his “Saturday Night Live” castmates, including star Bill Murray. In 1978, the two got into a physical altercation on the set of the NBC sketch series, which he told CBS News he left after Season 2 because he “hated it.” Cast members Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner reportedly witnessed the incident.

Newman, 69, and Curtain, 74, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” last year, when Newman said that the fight “was very sad and painful and awful.”