ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chevy Chase doesn’t ‘give a crap’ if former colleagues think he’s a jerk

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyKjY_0eE4zjZe00
Comedian Chevy Chase infamously had feuds with "Community" creator Dan Harmon and "Saturday Night Live" castmate Bill Murray.

Chevy Chase has no regrets.

The 78-year-old comedian finally addressed claims that he was very difficult to work with on the sets of “Saturday Night Live” and the TV series “Community.”

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Chase explained how it didn’t bother him when he heard that his former co-stars had bad experiences working with him.

“I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!” he laughed.

“I am who I am. And I like where — who I am. I don’t care,” he continued. “And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

The “Caddyshack” actor played rich, bigoted dude Pierce Hawthorne on the NBC sitcom “Community” for four seasons. He left in 2012 after he got into a serious confrontation with creator Dan Harmon. However, Chase made a cameo appearance in the first episode of Season 5.

Chase reportedly got heated with the showrunner, reportedly using the N-word while objecting to his character’s direction. He didn’t use the expletive to talk about black cast members Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown; however, the feud angered the cast.

Glover, 38, opened up about the fight in 2018 and expressed his feelings about the situation. “I just saw Chevy as fighting time — a true artist has to be OK with his reign being over. I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere — he’s almost too human.” he told The New Yorker at the time.

Harmon was also interviewed for the profile and claimed that Chase would often interrupt scenes and make racist “cracks” between scenes. Harmon said that one statement the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” star allegedly made was, “People think you’re funnier because you’re black.”

The “Rick & Morty” co-creator explained how “This Is America” singer Glover wouldn’t let Chase’s words affect him. “Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off,” Harmon said. “I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEH2I_0eE4zjZe00
“I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!” the “Caddyshack” actor guffawed.

Chase responded to the interview and said he was “saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light.”

Chase also had notable feuds with his “Saturday Night Live” castmates, including star Bill Murray. In 1978, the two got into a physical altercation on the set of the NBC sketch series, which he told CBS News he left after Season 2 because he “hated it.” Cast members Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner reportedly witnessed the incident.

Newman, 69, and Curtain, 74, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” last year, when Newman said that the fight “was very sad and painful and awful.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Chevy Chase Reveals Sad Reason He Went Into Comedy

If a painful childhood creates a better comedian, then Chevy Chase was bred to be hilarious. The former Saturday Night Live star said his mom and stepdad routinely beat him and tormented him as a kid. Their angry often violent reprisals forced him to develop a sense of humor to cope with the trauma.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Chevy Chase on Criticism From His ‘SNL’ Castmates: ‘I Don’t Care’

Chevy Chase has a long history of bristling with castmates, but he’s admitted that criticisms about his behavior mean nothing to him. “I don’t give a crap,” the comedian bluntly responded to CBS Sunday Morning when asked about his reputation of being difficult to work with. “I’ve thought about that a lot, and I don’t know what to tell you man, I just don’t care.”
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Chevy Chase, still deadpan

Even at 78, a year to the week after a near-fatal heart failure, comedian Chevy Chase is serving up improvisation (and, perhaps, a little bit of introspection) in his conversation with correspondent Jim Axelrod. The two discuss Chase's rise from breakout star of "Saturday Night Live" to a string of hit films, including "Fletch" and the "Vacation" series, and the sitcom "Community."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Laraine Newman
Person
Yvette Nicole Brown
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Gilda Radner
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Jane Curtin
EW.com

Chevy Chase responds to being called a 'jerk' by former SNL and Community costars: 'I am who I am'

Chevy Chase isn't apologizing for who he is — or what anyone thinks of him. During a recent interview on CBS' This Morning, correspondent Jim Axelrod asked Chase about his thoughts when he reads things that might affect his reputation — such as former costars on shows like Saturday Night Live and Community calling him out for bad behavior and saying he's a "jerk."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chevy Chase Addresses His Bad 'Community' Behavior With Response That Shouldn't Surprise Fans

Chevy Chase is speaking out about accusations that he's difficult to work with. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the legendary actor and comedian, 78, addressed accusations of his bad behavior during his time on NBC's Saturday Night Live and the hit Dan Harmon comedy Community, Chase making it clear that he doesn't really care what others think of him.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Chevy Chase Admits He Has Been Difficult To Work With—Sort Of

There have been rumors for years that actor Chevy Chase is difficult to work with, specifically on the sets of Saturday Night Live and Community. The creator of the show Community, Dan Harmon, and Chevy often argued and Chevy ended up leaving after four seasons because of it. Former Saturday Night Live cast members have also opened up about Chevy being a jerk behind the scenes of the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerk#Snl#Rick Morty#Nbc#The New Yorker
Outsider.com

Chevy Chase Reflects on the Late John Belushi

He was Chevy Chase, and John Belushi wasn’t. That’s what caused the feud between Chase and his former Saturday Night Live castmate, at least according to Chase. Chevy believes their long-simmering rivalry was just the result of jealousy. “I felt pretty strongly that I was the funniest,” the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Facing Serious Criticism From ‘Gran Torino’ Costar: Here’s Why

Though Clint Eastwood fans remember Gran Torino fondly, the film is now facing criticism from one of the famous actor’s co-stars. Gran Torino is a film about a Korean War veteran, Walt Kowalski, who is no longer close to his family. One of his defining features is being racist and he openly displays this toward his Hmong-American neighbors. However, over the course of the movie, he bonds with one of his teenage neighbors who is portrayed by Bee Vang. Though it came out in 2008, it is now being criticized for using racial slurs. Vang is one of the people speaking out against it, saying it made anti-Asian racism more mainstream.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!. Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What is Tisha Campbell’s net worth?

ACTRESS, Tisha Campbell, has an impressive acting career. She has appeared in a number in a slew of films and hit television series including the comedy show, Martin. Tisha Michelle Campbell, 53, was born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and...
NEWARK, NJ
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner Says They're 'Broke'

Winning American Idol wasn't all it was cracked up to be to 2020's winner Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam. The 23-year-old won season 18 of the singing competition while doing all of her live performances in her Los Angeles hotel room. Diaz was a subway performer in New York City before American Idol, and she had hoped that winning the competition and record deal would change her life. However, in a recent string of Instagram Stories, Diaz explained that things had not worked out as she'd hoped and that she's gone "broke" since her time on television.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy