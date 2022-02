Solitario Zinc Corp. [SLR-TSX; XPL-NYSE American] has discovered significant high-grade gold at surface on its Golden Crest project in South Dakota. High-grade gold was discovered at the Downpour Zone over an area measuring approximately 170 by 70 meters in extent and open in all directions (see Figure 1 and Table 1 below). To date, Solitario has received assay results for eleven surface reconnaissance grab samples in the central part of the Downpour Zone (see map). The average gold content for these eleven samples was 12.6 g/t gold, including 50.2, 47.7, 12.2, 8.1, 7.2 and 5.9 g/t gold.

METAL MINING ・ 2 DAYS AGO