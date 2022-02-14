ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSP: Mt. Pleasant Man Arrested After Assaulting a Trooper, Leading Police on Chase Through Two Counties

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
A 31-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was arrested Sunday night after Michigan State Police say he led troopers on a chase across two counties.

On Sunday, a trooper from the MSP Houghton Lake Post stopped a Ford Escape around 7:30 p.m. for speeding on northbound I-75 near South Grayling Road. According to troopers, they found the man had an involuntary mental state-wide pick-up order.

Troopers say the man resisted arrest and sprayed a trooper with mace before betting back into his vehicle and taking off.

Troopers and deputies from Roscommon and Crawford Counties used stop sticks and pit maneuvers in an attempt to disable the man’s vehicle. The pursuit ended on North Central Drive in Roscommon.

The man was taken to Grayling Munson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being lodged in the Crawford County Jail. The man remains lodged in the jail pending arraignment. The trooper was not injured.

