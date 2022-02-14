ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Farmers Bank unveils new ‘modernized’ logo

By Peyton Ellert
 2 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers National Bank announced the launch of a new logo as part of a broad rebranding campaign. This is the first time Farmers has rebranded its logo in over two decades.

The launch of the new logo comes alongside Cortland Bank customers moving to Farmers National Bank.

Amber Wallace, EVP, Chief Retail/Marketing Officer at Farmers National Bank said they have continued to grow and expand over the past several years, and modernizing the look and feel of the logo was their natural next step.

“As we focus on our continued growth, we thought it was the perfect time to revitalize our logo and welcome new customers to our Farmers family. Built on the values of trust, stability and growth, our new tagline of fiercely local, fiercely loyal showcases our commitment to the founding principles of relationship-driven banking,” she said.

The new logo will soon be seen throughout all of the Farmers locations on their branches, billboards, ads and website.

Kevin Helmick, President and CEO of Farmers National Bank, said advancements paved the way for the logo change.

“As Farmers advances its digital and geographical footprint, we have enthusiastically been awaiting the unveiling of our modernized logo. In staying true to our legacy and roots, keeping the element of wheat in our logo was vitally important. Rather than being placed beside the logo, the wheat is engrained in the Farmers name, just as Farmers is engrained into the communities we serve,” he said.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $4.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp. has 48 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania.

