Gold Canyon, AZ

Fassbender: Thank you for helping promote events for veterans

By Nancy Fassbender
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Wow. Your paper really hit out here. Many people when they heard about the articles that you did for me, they all want to have extra copies.

Many of my volunteers live out here in Gold Canyon and they were excited to see the articles about Wreaths Across America as well as the article about World War II veteran Garland James.

I want to thank you for always being there for me to promote the events I have going for the veterans.

Again, thank you so much for your help. I also enjoy all what is going on in the community in your paper. You do a great job letting us know.

Editor’s note: Nancy Fassbender of Gold Canyon is a board member of the Pinal County Veterans Memorial Foundation.

Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
