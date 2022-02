Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team are still the fastest in the NASCAR Cup Series, this time in qualifying for the 64th running of the Daytona 500. Larson won the pole with a lap of 181.15 mph (49.68s) in the second round of single-car qualifying. It is his first pole in the Daytona 500, but the seventh for team owner Rick Hendrick in the last eight years.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO