Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO