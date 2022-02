The US government is celebrating Valentine's Day by asking people to turn their exes in for buying and selling guns illegally. The official Twitter account of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency – the ATF – that investigates crimes tied to those items issued a tweet on Monday calling on exes to turn in their former lovers for illegally buying and selling firearms. Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO