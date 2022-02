We should all be thankful it isn’t Pittsfield, Great Barrington, or North Adams that hosts this ridiculous event each year. What does it mean that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning? It either means that the sun was out this morning in Punxsutawney Pennsylvania or maybe, just maybe it’s because of all those spotlights pointed at him. Nothing scientific about it.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO