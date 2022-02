Wayne Thiebaud 100: Paintings, Prints, and Drawings opens to the public at the Brandywine River Museum of Art on Sunday, Feb. 6. The exhibition features a spectacular selection of Wayne Thiebaud’s paintings, watercolors and prints, highlighting the full range of this iconic American artist’s work made over 70 years. Created to mark the occasion of Thiebaud’s 100th birthday, the exhibition now also serves as a fitting tribute to the artist’s remarkable career following his recent death on December 25, 2021, at age 101. The paintings will be on view through April 10, 2022.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO