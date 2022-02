State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Pelham, announced Monday that she is running for the Third Congressional District seat. The campaign to succeed US Rep. Tom Suozzi, who is running for governor, was announced less than a week after the State Legislature expanded the district into the Bronx and Westchester County. The district, which includes Huntington, now stretches along the North Shore from Nissequogue to Rye.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO