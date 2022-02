ALBANY – Both the Sumter County varsity boys and girls soccer teams got their seasons off to a good start with wins at Westover on Tuesday, February 15. The girls defeated the Lady Patriots 12-6 in a high-scoring affair, while the boys were able to shut out the Patriots 5-0. “I’m very proud of both Teams. They worked hard to adjust and just didn’t give up,” SCHS boys and girls head coach Michael Pepito said. “They played whistle to whistle and the results showed. There is a lot of learning left to do. We are just getting started.”

