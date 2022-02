Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— A doctor is ending a shift but her patient will be getting some blood draws later. She also hoped to have a pre-existing, chronic condition assessed by a different doctor in another specialty, who won’t be arriving for a few more hours. On top of those tasks, the doctor needs to pass along what she had discussed with the patient already. It’s a lot to orchestrate. But she’s already noted it all down in the digital workflow system on her phone, and, unlike the recent past, she can walk out of the hospital without a second thought, knowing everything is well taken care of.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO