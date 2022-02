Former PSG star David Ginola admits he's yet to be won over by Lionel Messi. Messi left Barcelona for PSG in August and has battled for consistency in France. Ginola told AS: "I always say that after 13 years at Barça and being adapted to the system, you find yourself at 34 years old in another environment and it's difficult. Even being one of the best on the pitch, physically it is difficult to adapt.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO