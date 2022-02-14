ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

Wilmette parents call for ‘off-ramp’ to end mask mandate in schools

By Judy Wang
 2 days ago

WILMETTE, Ill. — Calls continue for school districts across the suburbs to end their mask mandates.

About 50 parents in Wilmette protested outside the village hall around 7 a.m. Monday, calling for an “off ramp” to the pandemic for students.

The group pointed to declines in Covid cases, and easy access to vaccines, as reasons for change. Parents are urging District 39 to make masks optional.

Earlier this month, a Sangamon County judge issued a temporary restraining order against Gov. J Pritzker’s mask requirement in schools. Since then, students and parents in several suburbs have protested, demanding the right to choose.

One protest took place Friday at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville. On Sunday, Indian Prairie School District 204, which includes Neuqua Valley, informed parents it would implement a “mask recommended” policy starting Feb. 22.

Anti-mask protests being held throughout suburbs as mask controversy continues

Mundelein Fremont School District 79 is going remote until further notice because of protests.

A letter to parents says in part, “These protests include intentions to confront and or interact directly with students. These protests would create a substantial disruption to the learning environment and would negatively impact our ability to deliver education to our students.”

Some parents who believe that Wilmette Dist. 39 are doing the right thing also gathered outside village hall Monday morning. District officials said they’ve kept the mask mandate in place to avoid confusion and disruptions while the fight continues in court.

Pritzker is appealing the downstate judge’s ruling.

