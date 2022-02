CASPER, Wyo. — An effort to implement runoff elections in Wyoming is again before the state legislature as the legislature goes into its budget session Monday. According to bill text, if no primary candidate for a statewide or federal office receives at least 50% of the vote, a runoff election would be held with the top two vote-getters. Instead of being held in August, primaries would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May in general election years. If a runoff were necessary, it would take place in August.

