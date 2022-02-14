FTC: Love scams are on the rise

Happy Valentine’s Day to all of the Mid-Valley Scam Alert readers. Are you celebrating today? Do you have a special someone in your life?. Love is in the air. But today we're looking at the negative side of romance. Somebody's got to be the cynic, right? If it's going to save you from being the victim of fraud, I'll gladly play the role of pessimist today.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO