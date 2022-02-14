ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Go Sets Its Next Three Community Days

By Kevin Knezevic
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go's February Community Day has ended, but the game's next three events have already been dated. The March, April and May Community Days will take place on the following dates:. March 13 (Sunday) April...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokemon GO Tour Johto Should You Pick Gold or Silver

Trainers will have the opportunity to choose either Gold or Silver in the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event. Just like their original games, the Gold and Silver options will feature version-exclusive Pokemon. But, fear not, all Johto Pokemon will appear in both versions of the game. That means you’ll definitely want to know which version you want ahead of time. The one-day event is on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, so you have time to make your decision.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Mega Houndoom Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips

Pokemon Go's latest Mega Raid is now on, and this time Trainers will be facing off against a powerful pooch with a breath of fire. Mega Houndoom--an amplified version of the Johto region's resident fire-breathing hellhound-- has been named as the latest Pokemon Go Mega Raid, running from now until February 15. Mega Houndoom's time as the star of the Mega Raid runs concurrently with the game's Lunar New Year event. Mega Houndoom is the latest Mega Raid to challenge Trainers, with Mega Aerodactyl taking to the skies above Gyms last time. We're not sure when Mega Houndoom will return to the raid circuit, so if you're going to challenge it check out our tips below.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokemon GO Tour Johto Guide: Research, Shiny Pokemon, Collection Challenges

Tour: Johto in Pokemon Go has been hyped up for a couple months now. With the event just around the corner, now is the perfect time for a quick Tour: Johto summary along with some new news. Tour: Johto in Pokemon Go takes place on February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Prepare yourself for an epic day. This guide will start with the new and get to the Tour: Johto guide summary. Let’s get started.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#May Community Days#Spheal
futuregamereleases.com

What’s the Rarest Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go 2022

A Shiny Pokemon is what we call a rare creature in the Pokemon Go community. The Shiny version of a Pokemon is very hard to find, and that’s what makes the Shiny Pokemon even more special. There are a lot of Shiny Pokemon currently released in the game, but some of them are very rare or almost impossible to find. Many players want to know what’s the rarest Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go, so we decided to dig deeper to find the correct info.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch and arrives this September

Nintendo has announced a third instalment in the Monolithsoft developed RPG series in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The threequel’s trailer closed proceedings of last night’s Nintendo Direct. The game and trailer pick up on the world of Aionios, where two hostile nations are at war with each other. The mechanical nation of Keves battles the magic-preferring nation of Agnus. You’ll follow the fate of six characters from these nations in the story. Namely, Nate, Lanz, Eunie, Mio, Taion and Sena.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go to Add New Pokemon for Valentine’s Day 2022

Pokemon Go’s upcoming Valentine’s Day 2022 event will bring a new Fairy-type Pokemon into the game. According to a recent datamine, we might get a chance to catch Alcremie and some of its forms. The day of love is about to come and to honor that, Niantic will...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Pokemon GO’ Is Collaborating With the Pokemon Trading Card Game This Summer in a New Expansion

While only an expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game has been announced here, I imagine there will be some limited time events in Pokemon GO to go alongside this collaboration. It is going to be interesting what Niantic brings for Pokemon GO and when we get some crossover content with the newly released Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Shaun will have a review of this on Nintendo Switch soon in our SwitchArcade Round-Up. Stay tuned for that. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion around Pokémon GO. It is available for free on iOS and Android. What do you think of the state of Pokemon GO and what changes would you like to see in the game this year?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Pokemon TCG All-New Expansion

A new collaboration is on the horizon, and it is the one every Pokemon fan will absolutely love. Coming summer 2022, we will have a special collaboration between Pokemon GO and Pokemon Trading Card Game, and from what we have heard, it will have Pokemon GO-themed cards. The first release...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022: Flabebe debut, Furfrou form, more

Pokemon Go is back at it again with an event to celebrate the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. The Valentines Day event features Flabebe and its evolutions alongside a global challenge and other romantic bonuses. Since 2016, the developers of Pokemon Go have provided a wide variety of events for...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokemon with Boosted Shiny Rates

The moment you catch a Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO is when you have the feeling of pure joy, happiness, and calmness. Or maybe you feel the lust for more, it is up to you. A Shiny Pokemon is very hard to find in the game, especially as a wild spawn on the map screen. It may be easier to encounter a Shiny Pokemon through Raids, but it is a low chance.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Reveals Crossover With Pokemon Trading Card Game Is Coming This Summer

Two major worlds in the Pokemon Extended Universe will unite this summer as The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon Go set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The new set was announced via Twitter, where the official Pokemon TCG account shared a brief six-second teaser for the project. No specific cards were shown from the new set, but we did get a glimpse of the packaging and a Summer 2022 release window.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Aegislash is the Next Pokemon Unite Playable Character

The next Pokemon Unite character will debut next week. The Pokemon Company International and Timi Studio revealed another ghost-type is on the way. Though actually, it is a ghost and steel type. Aegislash will show up in Pokemon Unite on February 10, 2022. Aegislash is a unique sort of Pokemon....
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokemon Go – Hoppip Community Day – Bonuses, Research, and More

Pokemon Go is featuring yet another Community Day, and this time it is centered on Hoppip. Though Hoppip will have some exciting things available during this time, there is a lot to look forward to even if you aren’t interested in the Pokemon itself. You won’t want to miss this event!
VIDEO GAMES
mendaxgames.com

‘Apex’ Shadow Pokemon Coming to Pokemon GO

More powerful shadow variants of legendary birds Lugia and Ho-Oh are set to arrive soon in Pokemon GO. The unique forms will be featured in GO’s upcoming Johto Tour event, set to take place next week. The two legendary Pokemon are reported to be even stronger than their original shadow forms, and will boast enhanced versions of their signature attacks (Aeroblast and Sacred Fire, respectively). These attacks can be improved further if the Pokemon are purified. Tickets to participate in the Johto Tour event will cost players $11.99.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Championship Series Competitions

The most popular game in the world, Pokemon GO, will be getting new events in which Trainers can enter several competitions to test their skills and see their weaknesses. Pokemon Championship Series is the first of its kind happening in Pokemon GO, where there will be in-person competitions, yearly World Championships, prizes, and other rewards that we are sure everybody will love. The event will be open to all Trainers above the age of digital consent and in the Senior and Masters age division. The Championship will be in a Great League format, where Trainers are limited to using only 1500CP and below.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus players reveal where they want the next game to be set

After the success of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Pokemon fans have revealed which region they want the continuation of the new series to take place in. After its launch in January 2022, Pokemon Legends Arceus has been a major hit with both fans and critics who have praised Game Freak’s first jump into the open world genre.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy