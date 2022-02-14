Pokemon Go Sets Its Next Three Community Days

The most popular game in the world, Pokemon GO, will be getting new events in which Trainers can enter several competitions to test their skills and see their weaknesses. Pokemon Championship Series is the first of its kind happening in Pokemon GO, where there will be in-person competitions, yearly World Championships, prizes, and other rewards that we are sure everybody will love. The event will be open to all Trainers above the age of digital consent and in the Senior and Masters age division. The Championship will be in a Great League format, where Trainers are limited to using only 1500CP and below.
Comments / 0