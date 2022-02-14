Pokemon Go Sets Its Next Three Community Days

While only an expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game has been announced here, I imagine there will be some limited time events in Pokemon GO to go alongside this collaboration. It is going to be interesting what Niantic brings for Pokemon GO and when we get some crossover content with the newly released Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Shaun will have a review of this on Nintendo Switch soon in our SwitchArcade Round-Up. Stay tuned for that. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion around Pokémon GO. It is available for free on iOS and Android. What do you think of the state of Pokemon GO and what changes would you like to see in the game this year?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO