NFL

Mickey Guyton Shines Bright While Singing National Anthem at Super Bowl

wbwn.com
 1 day ago

Mickey Guyton shined bright during her performance of the "National Anthem" before the Super Bowl! Looking stunning in a patriotic royal blue gown as she sang the "National Anthem."

www.wbwn.com

Related
Q98.5

Remember When Garth Brooks Almost Didn’t Perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

Garth Brooks reportedly nearly walked out on performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 1993 — and re-defined the rules for Super Bowl performers in the process. Brooks is not the only country star to have been picked to sing the anthem — Charley Pride, Faith Hill, the Dixie Chicks, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood have all done the honors over the years. But his reported last-minute boycott of the show resulted in a policy change that has become a part of the institution.
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Broadcast Mistakes Mickey Guyton for Jhene Aiko

Super Bowl LVI is already off to a bumpy start -- because the folks running the broadcast apparently couldn't tell one of their marquee singers from another ... oof. Shortly before kickoff Sunday, NBC was introducing R&B singer Jhene Aiko -- who was going to belt out 'America the Beautiful' ... shortly before country singer Mickey Guyton was set to take the mantle for the National Anthem.
NFL
Mickey Guyton
classicfm.com

Country singer Mickey Guyton delivers flawless ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl

In one of the most high-pressure gigs for any singer, Mickey Guyton stunned millions with her virtuosic vocal delivery at the Super Bowl LVI. With spine-chilling harmonies from her backing choir and vocal embellishments aplenty, country artist Mickey Guyton delivered a stunning solo take on ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one of the best we’ve ever seen. As expected, it garnered massive ratings. The NFL went all-in on this year’s show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar put on a show for the ages.
NFL
thesource.com

Fans Fat Shame 50 Cent Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

50 Cent made a surprise appearance during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show hanging upside down, recreating the video scene from his 2002 smash “In Da Club”, but critical fans were quick to point out Fif’s obvious weight gain from his former 28-year-old self. Despite looking...
NFL
#National Anthem#She Did It#The Star Spangled Banner#American Football
SheKnows

Eminem's Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad's Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance. Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Feels Left Out Of Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Super Bowl LVI boasted quite the half-time show. Curated by Dr. Dre, viewers were treated to performances from Snoop Dogg, Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. While many enjoyed the half-time show, some felt like the performance was missing someone. Not impressed with this year’s performers, The Game headed...
NFL
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbwn.com

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley Trek to Number One with “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jimmie Allen mapped a route to the #1 spot with the song “Freedom Was A Highway” featuring Brad Paisley. The advanced look at the Billboard Country Airplay singles chart has the song navigating its way from number three to number one this week. The early look at the Mediabase/Country Aircheck singles chart has “Freedom Was A Highway” making that same commute from three to one as well.
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Eli Young Band Lets the Love Do the Talking on the Radio and on Tour

Eli Young Band has a new song out called “Love Talking.”. The in the Eli Young Band joked “Definitely not the booze talking! It’s time to let the love do the talking!”. They added “We’re really proud of this song. We think we accomplished something big with...
MUSIC
SB Nation

Mickey Guyton’s Super Bowl anthem was fine, but Jhene Aiko blew her away

The NFL went back to a familiar formula in the Super Bowl this year with country music superstar Mickey Guyton performing the National Anthem. A year ago the league tried to do a country music/ R&B mashup that turned into a total mess, and thankfully the 2022 performance was much better.
NFL

