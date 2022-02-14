ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Out again Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

McDaniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Players Reportedly Didn't Like James Harden: "The Nets Very Rarely Kicked A Guy Out The Door Under Sean Marks. Not With Harden."

Losing a player the caliber of James Harden is sure to sting any organization, and it would generally lead to the players on the roster re-evaluating the direction that a team is going in. That's not the case with the Brooklyn Nets though, as a few of their players have spoken out to wish Harden the best and seem excited about what they can achieve with the players they received in return for Harden instead.
NBA
ESPN

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK -- — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
All 76ers

Seth Curry, Andre Drummond on Pace to Make Nets Debut on Monday

A week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers employed Seth Curry as their starting shooting guard and Andre Drummond as Joel Embiid's backup. After going through a week filled up with trade rumors and hypotheticals, the rumors eventually became a reality. And the Brooklyn Nets' interest in Curry and Drummond allowed Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to make his dream trade.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
CBS Sports

Tubby Smith steps down as coach of High Point after contracting COVID-19 for second time

Legendary college basketball coach Tubby Smith announced Wednesday that he is stepping down at High Point and that his son, G.G. Smith, will succeed him. Smith, 70, is one of just three head coaches to take five different programs to the NCAA Tournament. He led Kentucky to the 1998 national title to highlight a career that also included stops at Tulsa, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Curry and Golden State play Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver square off. Curry is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Sprained Ankle#Hornets
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Out Tuesday

Morant (ankle) is out Tuesday against the Pelicans. Morant will miss his first game since Jan. 8, and he'll have one more chance to play (Wednesday against the Trail Blazers) before the All-Star break. In his absence, Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton should see more run.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

DeRozan stays hot to break Wilt's record, carry Bulls over Kings

CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan's spectacular run is now one for the NBA record book. DeRozan scored 38 points in breaking a mark set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 125-118 on Wednesday night. DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Hornets' Cody Martin: Won't play Tuesday

Martin (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Timberwolves. Martin is slated to miss his fifth straight game due to left Achilles soreness. Gordon Hayward (ankle) and Jalen McDaniels (ankle) will also be sidelined once again, so Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington should continue to see increased playing time.
NBA
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder set to make Rockets debut Monday

Houston Rockets point guard Dennis Schroder is not on the injury report for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Schroder is expected to be available for the first time since the Rockets acquired him from the Boston Celtics last week. He will likely work as the primary backup point guard to Kevin Porter Jr.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Underwhelms again Tuesday

Bitadze had 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 128-119 loss to Milwaukee. Bitadze failed to deliver despite another start Tuesday, and he's becoming a frustrating fantasy option. Despite having a fantastic opportunity handed to him, he has not been able to produce to the level fantasy managers hoped. While he is still worth holding in most places, shifting him out to open up a streaming spot is a valid strategy.
NBA
St. Albans Messenger

Hornets come out on top in contest with Commodores: Emily Adams shines

The Enosburg Hornets earned a 38-28 win over the Vergennes Commodores on Friday, Feb. 11. Enosburg jumped out to an 18-7 first quarter lead with Kayla Gervais’s hitting a pair of three’s and Emily Adams chipping in with 6 points. Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of the Hornets...
VERGENNES, VT
NESN

Ja Morant Will Start Wednesday Against Trail Blazers

Rob Fischer reports Ja Morant will start Wednesday in a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. Morant will start on the second leg of a back-to-back, last playing in a 125-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12 when he logged 34 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Morant is a dominant playmaker for the Grizzlies, averaging 33 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game, starting in 45 games this year. He also leads the Grizzlies rotation, posting a 33% usage rate.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman: Remains out Tuesday

Tillman (thigh) won't play Tuesday against the Pelicans. Tillman is set to miss his fourth straight contest due to right thigh soreness. His next chance at a return arrives Wednesday against Portland.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Out Tuesday

Matthews has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Pacers due to soreness in his right toe. Matthews and George Hill (neck) have both been ruled out for Tuesday, and Pat Connaughton (finger) recently underwent surgery, so Jordan Nwora and two-way guard Lindell Wigginton may see increased roles behind Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. DeAndre' Bembry, who was signed by the Bucks on Tuesday, may also play a factor in the rotation Tuesday, but it remains unclear if he'll be able to join Milwaukee in time for the 8:00 PM ET tip.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out Tuesday

Brogdon (Achilles) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports. Brogdon will have just one more chance to play before the All-Star break -- Wednesday against the Wizards. However, it would be somewhat surprising if the Pacers risked re-injury instead of letting him rest.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy