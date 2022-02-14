Lottery winner stunned by $2M prize in Michigan: ‘Couldn’t believe what I was seeing.’

Virtually everyone dreams of winning the lottery at some point in their lifetime. The notion that you could just wake up one day with 7, 8, or even 9 figures in your bank account is exhilarating and the thought of what you might do with the money could cause the blood to start pumping for many people. With that being said, statistics are often shoved in our face letting us know that winning the lottery is extremely unlikely and that we’re better off keeping our money rather than buying the ticket. However, Richard Lustig out of Orlando, Florida would beg to differ. He’s remarkably won over a million dollars over the span of a few years when every statistic out there says that this is impossible. It would be one thing if Richard won the lottery a single time to reach his net worth, but he won multiple times to achieve 7 figures in his bank account. This has caused many people to start asking, “how does he do it?”.

