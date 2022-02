A tract of prime riverfront real estate is being offered to the city of Vicksburg and Warren County, as a proposed new home for Riverfront Park. Located at the corner of Lee and Oak streets, Golding Land Company LLC has offered to donate 5 and-a-half acres of land with the hope of it being developed into a park for both young and old to enjoy, president of the company John Reid Golding said.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO