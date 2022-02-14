Candidates for a Breakout: Finding the Next Tyler O’Neill

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded away promising players to fill holes on the major league roster. How have they fared on other rosters?. For several years now, the St. Louis Cardinals have dealt starting pitchers who barely have gotten their first cup of coffee in the majors, with mixed results. Sometimes they’ve gotten a small short-term gain that looks like a long-term loss, other times the deal appears to have been an immediate win. This time we’re looking at a move that’s taken a few years to determine whether it was a good or bad one – and that question still hasn’t been answered.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO