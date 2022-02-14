ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China's Olympic COVID-19 bubble works: The Independent

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Bringing in more than 15,000 people from all corners of the world to Beijing for the Winter Olympics poses a formidable risk of COVID-19 spreading in China. Still, the country's closed-loop management has...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Winter Olympics#Beijing#British
Forbes

How Big Is Walmart’s China Problem?

Walmart is used to being a bit of a whipping boy in the American market, the largest retail company in the country and a target for protests about everything from wages to social issues to environmental policies. But now it’s starting to face similar treatment in its largest overseas market,...
ECONOMY
foreigndesknews.com

‘Wait and See’: China Vows Strong Response as U.S. Prepares to Arm Taiwan

China has demanded the United States revoke a possible arms agreement with Taiwan in support of its Patriot missile systems—a deal Washington believes will improve the island’s security and help maintain political stability. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington. D.C, requested...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China suspends Lithuanian beef, dairy, beer imports as Taiwan row grows

BEIJING/VILNIUS (Reuters) -China suspended imports of beef, dairy and beer from Lithuania this week, Lithuania’s veterinary control agency said on Thursday, amid a growing trade dispute over the Baltic nation’s relations with Taiwan. China’s General Administration of Customs had informed the country it was halting the exports due...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

China 3 USA 0 Beijing inflicts a severe economic defeat on America

New figures show that on trade, economic growth and inflation, China's comprehensively come out on top and US sanctions have failed miserably. The news that US inflation has reached its highest level for 40 years, at 7.5% in January, is the most explicit indicator of serious problems in its economy. The monetary tightening that will be used to attempt to bring this under control will both slow the US economy and inevitably spill over into major effects on the world economy.
POLITICS
TheStreet

These 20 Family Dynasties in Asia Oversee $495 Billion

Billionaires globally have faced logistical challenges during the pandemic, as property values have plunged, commercial rents nosedived and construction delays were hit by labor shortages. But most of the 20 wealthiest families in Asia ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last year managed to stay on the 2021 index —...
WORLD
Reuters

REFILE-Olympics-Eileen Gu's China choice pays off... for now

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - When Eileen Gu won Olympic gold in the Big Air, sales of her red Anta ski suit, complete with slipdrag reduction technology, surged 20-fold on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. Luckin Coffee sold out of Gu-endorsed drinks, with a spike in cup-holders bearing her image, and...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy