With two critically-acclaimed horrors under his belt, Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele doesn’t need to tell us a damn thing about his latest. Nope is a film that we know basically nothing about other than the primary cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, and Barbie Ferreira. And I for one think keeping this level of secrecy is a good thing, and if you’re a filmmaker who can get away with it, you do it. Following a teaser from just a few days ago, the first trailer for Nope has arrived and Peele looks to have another iconic film on his hands.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO