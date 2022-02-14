Blood Assurance community drive raises $500 for Maury County Library

In December, Blood Assurance hosted a special blood drive, asking donors to step up and provide a needed resource for patients at Maury Regional Medical Center, with the goal to also raise money to be donated to Maury County Public Library.

The donation drew more than 50 donors with $10 from each donation collected for the library. The $500 check generated from the blood drive was presented to library staff Thursday, with Blood Assurance advisory President Patrick Harlan and Jack Cobb, who serves as the organization's public liaison.

"Most years, we'll pick some cause, typically around the holiday season when the blood donations go down. It helps us get new donors and try to get more people in the process," Harlan said. "We've used Blood Assurance for about five years now, and they are the most efficient blood handler in the United States of America."

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused shortages in local blood supplies, Harlan added that Maury Regional was able to utilize about 3,300 blood units, with nearly 4,500 units collected in total.

"In Maury County, we have really done well compared to most everybody else, many who have really struggled," Harlan said.

Maury County Library Director Zac Fox shared his appreciation for the donation, saying the money will be used to advance the library's programming. In addition to funding the library receives by the county, Fox said donations are also important, and much of what the library provides to citizens couldn't be possible without them.

"We can always use donations, especially with the cost of goods going up, publications and vendors constantly going up on their prices," Fox said.

"We're not immune to inflation here at the library and this money will go a long way in funding programming here, buying materials and things of that nature. For us to be able to give back to our patrons, as well as thinking about people needing a product like blood, to bring people together to do something altruistic like this, is just really special."

And much like the community's willingness to keep organizations like Blood Assurance well-stocked, Fox said he appreciates the support Maury County Library continues to receive to remain a thriving source for education, fun activities for children and a place to learn.

"The library is a highly-trafficked area, and we are constantly going up in our circulation, up 36% percent over the last five years," Fox said. "And this is at a time when other libraries maybe aren't going up, because most are stagnant or going down in their circulation. So, it really shows how much people value it here, and we will always accept donations whether it is monetary or books, or even if it's just volunteering for our programming."