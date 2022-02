WWE 2K's latest round of announcements on Monday featured the confirmation that Elias would be featured in WWE 2K22. But fans were quick to notice that the former WWE 24/7 Champion's look was vastly different from the "Drifter" gear he has been wearing for years. According to a previous report from @WrestleVotes, this was from the "Randy Savage-esque" gimmick WWE was planning for Elias last year. However, he hasn't appeared on WWE TV since vignettes of him burning his guitar started airing on Raw last August.

