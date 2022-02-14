ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West & Julia Fox Split as He Posts Valentine’s Message About Kim

 2 days ago
Kanye West and girlfriend Julia Fox are over — and now Kanye has shared a photo of ex Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day.

On Monday morning, Kanye shared a photo of Kim in a fluffy silver jacket. He wrote, in part, “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER… SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.”

West then shared screengrabs of fans supporting him, and seemed to reference Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson. He wrote, “THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER 💔.”

As he continues to pine for Kim, he’s split with Fox after a whirlwind romance that started last month.

Fox released a statement to Just Jared, saying, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

DailyMail.com reports she has deleted all photos of Kanye on her Instagram and “liked” one of Kim’s posts. Fox maintains, however, that she "never stopped liking Kim's posts 💅🏻💕💕💕." People has more on that here.

Fox jetted out of L.A. over the weekend, which was one of Kanye’s busiest: he unloaded on Pete via Instagram, held a Sunday Service, and then attended the Super Bowl with his two eldest kids, North, 8, and Saint, 6.

In a rapid-fire series of posts, West called Davidson a "di--head" and insulted him for his Hillary Clinton tattoo; posted a badly Photoshopped image of himself and Davidson poised to fight that accused the media of distorting his narrative; reposted a widely discredited fan theory that Davidson once sent intimate photos of himself with Ariana Grande to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller; posted what appears to be a private communication from Davidson to West expressing his desire not to come between West and his children and saying he hopes he can meet them one day; and offered an image of himself asserting his account was not hacked.

Kanye was later spotted at the Super Bowl at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

West posted a video of Odell Beckham Jr. walking by and throwing his gloves up to North and Saint. In the video, he pans to the kids, who are decked out it Rams gear. West asks, “Do we got good seats, Northie?” but she doesn’t answer. He then asks his son, “Saint, these good seats?” The little guy, however, is too busy trying on his glove.

Ye also sat next to Antonio Brown, and for a time they both wore black ski masks. At one point the crowd seemed to boo Brown, who was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he walked off the field during a January 2 game. Sitting right behind Kanye’s group was Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga.

