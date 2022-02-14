Win Journey/Toto Tickets All This Week – Here’s How

It was 58 years ago today (February 7th, 1964) that the Beatles landed at New York's JFK Airport launching what has become known as the “British Invasion” and forever changing the face of popular music — along with literally everything that came after — arguably marking the modern world's cultural “big bang.” The group's trip took in three appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show — one being pre-taped prior to their first live appearance, and two full-scale concerts: the first at Washington, D.C.'s Washington Coliseum on February 11th — one year to the day of recording their debut UK album, Please Please Me — and a second show on February 12th at New York's prestigious Carnegie Hall.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO