What To Expect At The iFX Expo Dubai 2022

Travel is opening up, with destinations from Australia to Vietnam preparing to welcome visitors. And with long-haul travel once again a possibility, the often-tricky rules for the world’s hub airports come into play. While some international gateways are content so long as you meet the requirements for your final destination, others impose tight restrictions.These are the rules for international-to-international transfers as of 16 February 2022. All are based on a journey from the UK to a third country, and assume that the traveller has not been to other nations in the two weeks before their departure.Please note that travel restrictions...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO