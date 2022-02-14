ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery winner stunned by $2M prize in Michigan: ‘Couldn’t believe what I was seeing.’

By Mariah Rush
Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter purchasing a $10 lottery ticket, one Michigan man was stunned to realize that he’d won the top prize for the game, lottery officials announced. The Wayne County man bought his ticket for Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7’s Instant Game at a gas station after a day of work, state lottery officials...

