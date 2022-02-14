ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

'Enough, wake up': Tunisians protest as Saied extends powers over judiciary

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Tunisians protested on Sunday after President...

Related
BBC

Canada trucker protest: What powers will Emergencies Act give Trudeau?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the never-used Emergencies Act to give his government enhanced authority in response to the anti-vaccine mandate protests and blockades gripping Canada. The law will grant Mr Trudeau's government extraordinary powers for 30 days - including the power to prohibit public assembly, travel and the...
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

Biden, Trudeau talk convoys as U.S. braces for Canadian-style protests

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau compared notes Friday on trucker convoy protests and agreed to coordinate on shutting down the destabilizing demonstrations. The Canadian prime minister said he and the U.S. president spoke about the American and global influences behind a movement that has blocked key border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. Trudeau said he also spoke with Biden about the forced closure of three ports of entry, including the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
104.1 WIKY

Tunisian president steps up power grab with move against judges

TUNIS (Reuters) – President Kais Saied’s move to dissolve Tunisia’s top judicial authority has triggered a critical confrontation over rule of law and his own accountability as he slides further towards one-man rule. Saied, who suspended parliament and seized executive power last summer in moves his foes...
WORLD
Reuters

Tunisian President Saied relieves head of national radio from position

CAIRO (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved the temporary head of national radio, Chokri Cheniti, from his position on Monday, the presidency announced in a statement, the latest move by Saied since he dissolved the Supreme Judiciary Council, which cemented his grip over the judiciary. Saied had appointed Cheniti...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Tunisian president denies a coup but holds power tight

TUNIS (Reuters) – A political novice, Tunisia’s president stunned opponents and admirers alike by seizing near total state power in a move that thrust his country’s young democracy into turmoil. Kais Saied, a former law professor with an awkward public manner, denies accusations by critics that he...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Tunisian judiciary head says president’s move illegal and judges won’t be silent

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian Supreme Judicial Council head Youssef Bouzakher said on Sunday the president’s decision to dissolve the body was illegal and an effort to put the judiciary under presidential instruction. Speaking to Reuters by phone hours after President Kais Saied’s announcement, he warned that “judges will...
WORLD
#Protest#Tunisians
Fox News

Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

Several Canadian civil liberties groups are speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding for "Freedom Convoy" truckers who are protesting trade routes. While some groups have approved of the measure, which cuts off funding from the protesters, calling it "responsible"...
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for first-time in country’s history as ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests rage on

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked the Emergencies Act for the first-time in the country's history in an effort to quash the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, which have disrupted daily life in Ottawa, Canada's capital, and choked off hundreds of millions of dollars in vital cross-border trade with the U.S.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Cost of living protesters say ‘enough is enough’

Protests are being held in several regions to highlight the impact of the cost of living crisis on workers and their families. The People’s Assembly co-ordinated the demonstrations, supported by trade unions, in towns and cities around the UK. Placards held aloft in Parliament Square in central London read...
PROTESTS
TheConversationCanada

Canada's trucker protest: An epic security failure or a triumph of democratic freedom?

“Protecting the perimeter” is usually a term reserved for military engineers wanting to protect critical infrastructure within a conflict zone. At first glance, it doesn’t seem to be a term that’s applicable to a protest in Ottawa. Or is it? The hundreds of truck drivers and their supporters who have descended upon Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates appear to be settling in for the long haul, with some saying they could be in the Canadian capital for months. While the protest hasn’t descended into large-scale violence, there have been several arrests, war memorials and national monuments have been desecrated and the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Three Canadian special forces members under investigation for taking part in trucker ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Three members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces are facing investigation for allegedly supporting the ongoing truckers protest popularly known as “Freedom Convoy” against Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Two of the three are serving members of Joint Task Force 2 (JTF2), reported the Ottawa Citizen.The Joint Task Force 2 deals with terrorism and at times can be called in to provide protection for VIPs, including the prime minister. The third member has served in the task force in the past but is now assigned to the procurement section at the department of national defence.Two of the three members are reportedly...
PROTESTS

