Meet Gibson, Fender, Ibanez & Martin: guitarfish to soon call SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium home

Guitarfish at Sea Life Aquarium SEA LIFE Aquarium grand opening event Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in San Antonio. Photo © Bahram Mark Sobhani (Bahram Mark Sobhani/Mark Sobhani)

ORLANDO, Fla. — SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium has announced that four guitarfish will soon call the aquarium home.

The guitarfish, named Gibson, Fender, Ibanez and Martin, will be part of a breeding program at the aquarium where scientists will work to aid the long-term survival of the critically-endangered species of rays, officials said.

An aquarium spokesperson said guitarfish are on the brink of extinction due to overfishing and an increase in fin meat trading, for which they’re targeted.

The aquarium said its conservation programs are dedicated to researching and executing breeding initiatives to ensure the survival of endangered species.

The guitarfish will make their grand appearance in March at the aquarium’s Stingray Cove.

