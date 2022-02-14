ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Meet Gibson, Fender, Ibanez & Martin: guitarfish to soon call SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium home

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZOri_0eE4dJka00
Guitarfish at Sea Life Aquarium SEA LIFE Aquarium grand opening event Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in San Antonio. Photo © Bahram Mark Sobhani (Bahram Mark Sobhani/Mark Sobhani)

ORLANDO, Fla. — SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium has announced that four guitarfish will soon call the aquarium home.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The guitarfish, named Gibson, Fender, Ibanez and Martin, will be part of a breeding program at the aquarium where scientists will work to aid the long-term survival of the critically-endangered species of rays, officials said.

An aquarium spokesperson said guitarfish are on the brink of extinction due to overfishing and an increase in fin meat trading, for which they’re targeted.

The aquarium said its conservation programs are dedicated to researching and executing breeding initiatives to ensure the survival of endangered species.

The guitarfish will make their grand appearance in March at the aquarium’s Stingray Cove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9qnA_0eE4dJka00
Guitarfish at Sea Life Aquarium SEA LIFE Aquarium grand opening event Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in San Antonio. Photo © Bahram Mark Sobhani (Bahram Mark Sobhani/Mark Sobhani)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Red wine or white? At Olympic hotel, it comes in hazmat suit

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese people working in hazmat suits inside the Beijing Olympics' closed-loop “bubble” don’t hesitate to be photographed. In fact, they seem to welcome it, showing pride in carrying out a national mission of controlling COVID-19. Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong has spent time around Beijing’s Shangri-La Hotel, one of the city’s top destinations for out-of-town guests. It’s also a hotel inside the Olympic bubble, accessible to athletes, Olympic officials and reporters.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy