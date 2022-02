LANSING, MI -- Sometimes change can be a very good thing as a Macomb County man recently discovered following a Keno jackpot win worth $250,000. “I had a set of numbers that I played for years, but recently decided to start playing this new set of numbers,” said the 77-year-old player. “The day after the drawing, I got the winning number print out from a store and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. All I could think was, ‘I can’t believe I finally won!’ I sure am glad I decided to start playing this new set of numbers.”

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO