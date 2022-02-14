Little Rock police ID victim in Mabelvale Pike shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identity of the victim in the Mabelvale Pike shooting late last week.
Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jose Bustos of Little Rock.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened Friday at a car wash in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike.
This was one of the many shootings that happened Friday night.Six shot, two fatally, in five-hour span Friday night in Little Rock
Police also named Gerardo Castanon as the man wanted for the death of Bustos and for injuring another.Little Rock police looking for man in connection to Mabelvale Pike shooting
Police said Castanon is expected to face first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charges.
