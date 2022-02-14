FTC: Love scams are on the rise

If you think you’ve met the love of your life, but you’ve never seen them in person, there’s a good chance you may be the victim of a romance scam. Whatever you do, do not send this person any money. No matter how much they say they need it. Or promise to repay you and offer proof that they can. Nothing! Doesn’t matter how small the amount. Just ask Kate. Who’s Kate? Well, she’ll tell you her story.

