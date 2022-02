Two years ago, Alfredo Piferi launched his namesake luxury collection — and then the pandemic struck. But the designer managed to break in, and now he’s ready to make his vegan shoes a must-have in America. Piferi is growing his presence in Neiman Marcus — both within the brick-and-mortar portfolio and online — and the brand also is sold on Bergdorf Goodman’s website. “Alfredo Piferi’s collection is one to watch because of his modern take on sustainability,” said Kathryn Clark, buyer at Bergdorf Goodman. “His fall collection introduced bright pop colorways to the 100% vegan offering, which we anticipate will only broaden...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO